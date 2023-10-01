Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $377.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

