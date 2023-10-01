iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,671 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

