Alta Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MCD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.42.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

