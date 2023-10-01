Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 273,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,543,802 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

