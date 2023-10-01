Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.24. 598,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,536. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.