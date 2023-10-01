iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $34.99. 9,430,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.