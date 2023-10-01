Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,649 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,047,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

