Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Buys 1,769 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

General Electric stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,929,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,716. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

