Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $307.11 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

