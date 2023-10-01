Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 126,454 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,933. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

