International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

