Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 66 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.