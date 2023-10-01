Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

TMO stock opened at $506.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.28. The company has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

