1,223 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $213.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

