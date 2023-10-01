Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $96.85 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.