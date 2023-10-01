Allred Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $365.41 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.85 and a 200 day moving average of $375.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.