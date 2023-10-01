Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.40. 695,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,897. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.93 and a 200-day moving average of $287.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

