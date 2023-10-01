Fusion Family Wealth LLC Has $136.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 16.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.51 and a 200-day moving average of $394.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
