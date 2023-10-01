Well Done LLC Has $818,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Well Done LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $155.38. 1,007,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

