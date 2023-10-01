Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,717. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

