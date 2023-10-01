Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

PayPal stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,550,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $95.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

