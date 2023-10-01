Harrington Investments INC Has $3.01 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,461 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.88. 5,420,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

