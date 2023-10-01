Beacon Financial Group Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 364,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $16,497,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.87. 5,034,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

