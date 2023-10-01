Beacon Financial Group Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,956,390. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

