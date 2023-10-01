Beacon Financial Group Sells 305 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. 3,900,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

