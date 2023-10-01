Harrington Investments INC Has $2.96 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 73.1% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,061,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,969. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

