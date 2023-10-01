Beacon Financial Group Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

