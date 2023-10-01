Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,273,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,596. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.40. The firm has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

