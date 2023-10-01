AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 229 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

