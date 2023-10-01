Newton One Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

