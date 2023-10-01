Well Done LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,001,000 after buying an additional 1,198,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after buying an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,041. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

