Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,762 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,532. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

