Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $212.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,861. The firm has a market cap of $299.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.