Well Done LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 1,700,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

