Demars Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $537.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $509.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

