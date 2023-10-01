Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day moving average of $455.78. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

