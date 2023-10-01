Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.