Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.64 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.12.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $149.19 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.