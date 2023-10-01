Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Shares of LMT opened at $408.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

