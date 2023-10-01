Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.93. 6,280,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,206,673. The firm has a market cap of $430.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

