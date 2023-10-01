Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.10 and a 200-day moving average of $213.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

