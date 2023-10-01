Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $272.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

