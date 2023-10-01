Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $189.07. 540,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

