Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $184.74 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

