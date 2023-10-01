St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 3.1% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.76. 3,374,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

