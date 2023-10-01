3,818 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

