Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080,870. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

