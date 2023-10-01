apricus wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.41. 19,787,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,240,276. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

