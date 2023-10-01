Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Coerente Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Coerente Capital Management decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 5.4% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $230.31 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.29 and its 200 day moving average is $238.68. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

