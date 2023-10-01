Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SO opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

